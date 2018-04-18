Trump and Abe play a round of golf in Florida

Trump says he and Japanese PM Abe built "an even deeper and better relationship" during a "quick round of golf" this morning in South Florida.
0:25 | 04/18/18

Transcript for Trump and Abe play a round of golf in Florida
