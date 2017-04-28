Transcript for Trump: There is 'absolutely' a chance of 'major, major conflict' with North Korea

In that interview president drug also says he assumes North Korea's leader Kim Jong and it isn't rational. And he hopes that the tension between the United States and North Korea can be resolved peacefully. President Tom says things may get ugly with North Korea but he'd rather you not. There's a chance that we could end. Having a major. Major conflict with North Korea. Absolutely it. The president tells Reuters at an Oval Office interview he's making the North Korean nuclear threat a top priority. But with messages like bees. North Korea's problems the relationship with the North Korean regime is only intensifying. President trump also taking some time to reminisce on his life before president as he nears his 100 day in office. I loved my previously I have so many things going a I actually this is more work than my previous life I thought it would be easier. What's proven to be difficult his ongoing negotiations with congressional Republicans and Democrats on a spending bill to keep the government open. Differing over health care I think we're we're making very good progress Republicans say they would pushing short term spending bill through the house today with only GOP votes. That would keep the government open past the midnight deadline tonight. Democrats say the ball is in the GOP court. The minute they cast that vote they put do do on their ship. Tattoo on their forehead. At some point and I had to explain to their children with and they do make America slipped again. A house GOP leader says there will be no vote on any major health care legislation until at least. Later next week.

