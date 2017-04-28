Transcript for Trump addresses Second Amendment advocates at NRA Leadership Forum

And to the NRA. I can proudly say. I will never ever. Let you down take you god bless you. God bless our. Bless them. And there you have it. President Donald Trump speaking at the annual National Rifle Association. Convention and our day there in Atlanta Georgia the first sitting president to do so by the way. In 34. Years covered a lot of ground there some looking back in some looking forward. We're in a break it all down right now for joining me live from Washington DC. It's recline ABC's political director was watching the speech alongside us here I could wreck happened Friday. Yeah forget day 100 of the campaign to satellite dame didn't they went under the presence it is that they one million of the campaign in its. It says is its analysts had to say it feels to me like Allan Donald up hasn't hasn't ended or is his campaign it's when he sixteen in this Dolan right in the 20/20 and beyond. There was a little bit looking back we had a little of the hey remember Election Day how great was that remember how many Electoral College votes I got there is by the way. Peaks white that could be looking ahead right tell me about that. Yeah IAE I think stunning when you think about president has announced he's running for reelection and he said. That he may be running against quote Pocahontas I think very clearly that's a reference to senator Elizabeth Warren who looks or appreciates the book club. But may not appreciate meet the needs of that particular reference that of course is a reference to reported native American. Ancestry so Donald Trump is still thinking about that and I I was struck by saying a lot of people are never forget what happened and of every 2016. That's because he's never gonna stop talking. He is still a hundred days in talking about that moment before Berry energized crowd on Atlanta. Stepped down in Atlanta he covered a lot of ground there with you mentioned we're coming up on a 1088099. So if there was little bit of mr. trump sort of talking about the accomplishments and they've reached. Over those first 100 days what with you listing their wreck we got there are a little bit there. Well the biggest one that that they he's proud of his Supreme Court justice Neil courses that I'll plot for a Ari. A members for gun rights advocates academic advocates because he replaced one of the strongest advocates of the Second Amendment and justice Antonin Scalia. Also in the regulation front this is a better time to be a gun owner in America you're Second Amendment believer. You you are definitely happier under president company would have been. Under president Hillary Clinton so I feel like that is is a key part of understanding is appeal he was endorsed very early by the NRA and they took some flak from conservatives going all in with him. Even even though he's got a checkered past on guns before he got into the race for the White House so. That I feel like is is important understanding his appeal talking about the sportsman signs. David pictured out there hunting big game those are important images are people in that crowd tonight. Let's talk about one of the other legislative wind he'd hoped to get in these first 100 days with health care repealing and replacing. The Affordable Care Act we know that they were vote counting it's a late last night but it's not gonna happen for the president to act. Not anytime soon and in keep in mind what's going on here they cannot get Republicans to agree that is the bottom line on this they never had a chance that Democrats and as they move this bill to the more conservative direction a try to get those conservative. Freedom caucus members they're losing more and more moderates and speaker Ryan has been pretty clear they'll vote on when they have the votes they do not have the votes and that is. One of the stunning failures of these first hundred days that despite all the Republican unity of the last century years. Around the needs it to uproot obamacare they have been unable to put together the votes and that equation has not changed. So congress isn't able to get that done in any way they were however. Able to get a little bit of a wind right we avoided a shut down it looks like for now all those caveats have to be included. Yeah and in should be noted that that's like saying that that we're making great television as the cameras are on the that's the basic of what you need to do is just a approved spending for the government now. That basic that basic task has not been fulfilled in recent years I think president trop. Deserve some credit for at least not seen all the way down to the brink on this. He hats a blink on some considerable areas most notably. Funding for that wall in your heart just a few minutes ago. Honestly don't worry about it we'll get it done well he doesn't have congress on board for that either and that was on pretty striking display in the debate over keeping the government funded he does not have any additional funding for that proposed wal. Let me ask you something on the foreign policy front for kind of taco that some of the direction we're seeing the administration taking in these first 100 days. North Korea has heard of unexpected leap a comic centerpiece. Of this administration's foreign policy strategy we've seen the ramping up the rhetoric we've seen secretary Tillerson speaking today about the conflicted about tensions. At the UN has been some movement on the military side. How is this framing it south within the administration looking forward. And president truck just telling Reuters yesterday that there could be a major major conflict with with North Korea coming. I feel like this is one of those areas that there's a combination of the trump being tested and trump doing the testing. And what I mean by that is that the north Koreans are clearly trying to get attention. They see a new president in here that is a test on the foreign stage and they are provoking him. And up flip side is that president trump doesn't like being provoked so he's doing some prodding and I think. The spectacle yesterday of summoning all 100 senators to the White House for a briefing on North Korea the public statements he's made about the relationship with China the interview yesterday. All of it is putting more and more pressure on the North Korean regime we it's an unpredictable one. But he has made clear he doesn't plan on handing this off and having the same policy that's essentially of containment of the last several administration's secretary of state Telus and at the United Nations today pressing for action and making clear that the policy of the United States. Is that there should be no nuclear weapons anywhere on the Korean Peninsula. Disarming the north Koreans that is a provocative statement even if it is typical to the policy of the past. Well he didn't get to it today in that particular and Ari speak but he did cover a lot let's bring Cecilia Vega who is there covering the president in the room. In Atlanta and yet we heard some sort of good at tape look at apple campaign when he explained to them previews. Looking ahead to right. That's your at it for need to take away was that we're about to hit a hundred day marker as president hours and equipment at this point and he started. Andy and Larry set it up with a look back at the campaign and Hillary Clinton rightly or. He came on the stage in fact you I don't beside backpacking New York has already see but replaying. Anti Hillary Clinton videos that they ran during the camp that did they ran during the campaign so. You know it's interesting thing to see him here this is the first president to come to this conventions and 93 cents Reagan was in office and this is his face this. Let his red and that's what he was throwing out to feminists and things like lake the feds I can promise you have it. Will not come after a law abiding gun owners with me in the White House have a friend. In the White House the crowd was huge it's true that is a big right here and I've been talking with a number of people in this crowd asking them to great the president as we head into this. Her and it has been unanimously. A.'s one person said B plus but it wasn't the president's wallets because he's not getting a lot of cooperation in congress so if the president is heading into this weekend with the momentum at least from this crowd in this room and and and and the sense that that they are behind him and he's doing a good job they certainly have. He certainly has support of that this quarter as the second man and an -- Paris restaurant. This thing here is the question and Rick separated jumping here too but the big question right that's for all campaign promises he made. Even if he hasn't been able to take any of them off in these first hundred days or be able to any time soon. It really matters to people who support it. Yeah. Not to be able that I been speaking to hear you know that they are huge Julie. They pull it appreciative and happy and looking forward to of course -- app appointment as Supreme Court. They feel like that will deliver for them when it comes to Second Amendment issues it's not that this president has necessarily. Put forth a lot of a directive on that front so far in the first 199. Days. But they feel like they have a future a lockdown on the future when it comes in the Second Amendment of course it's on the events now. And and again this issue that kept coming up just about every person that I spoke to here today was the border while they don't feel. Like the president has fallen short on outlined. They've got patients they say they will give him time and they feel like he's done no wrong on a number of issues even it is have been even talking about for the last few days tax reform. Were even some Republicans on Capitol Hill. Have criticized the administration for lack deet tails and new plant. Here in this room. Of supporters is very large room with supporters it doesn't matter and there they're happy with the job that he's done so far. And I'm not to two important points that are simultaneously true and it means north in the Paul we have about this week. President trump has historically low for Laurie. A hundred days in in the low forties that you can go back to Harry Truman and not find anyone with numbers that war. But he's been ace is behind in 96%. Accounts supporters say they do it all over again only 12% expressed any sort of regret so you have. This vast disapproval but his base sticking behind him and I think that gets the Sicily is point. People even despite the chaos despite. All of that the various story lines that stand out of these for Saturday's the people that brought him to the dance still want to be dancing with the that is striking. Our rights are asking less about the interview that's getting a lot of this is close to the hundred day mark president on speaks to avoid or keep it a couple of things that are getting a lot of attention at a time he's expected to be reflective and maybe even. Inspirational looking forward. He seems to be kind of lamenting how much harder his life is today in a few moments what's your take away from them. I absolutely fascinating look inside the mind of Donald Trump and end his life. Kind of alone in this White House and let's not forget that man is he is an outsider. To this world of Washington and he is living in that house science out the comments that he made his writers here you. Basically said that he loves his life before he he loved driving he loved. You know. The ability to roam free if you well and not live in this bubble that is the White House that is the Secret Service. An end to meet the most profoundly sad is that this job is more typical but he realized it would be. I have been saying this that I started covering him this is a man who is learning on the shot you see that in. The orders that he has put forth and you know the travel and it fell short in his inability to rally votes in his own party on Capitol Hill. It when it came to health care be seeded and number of fronts to sort of the dysfunction that has been inside this White House. A lot of this stems from the fact that this is an administration from the president on down that is learning as they go and the fact that he. I'm sad this on the records whoever order and and he's now realizing how typical this job it. Is really just a fascinating look at not mind Tuesday night and. Rick what's your take on that and you read that and writers have been releasing some audio. Clips as well you can go in listen it is one thing to be some other marks and then hear them being spoken but what was your take away. A president in isolation and all sat in my mind wistful about. What else is out there so you don't think so he's after right at some level it's shocking to see a president admits it was much on the job training. As he's gotten but it to me it explains the revolution's explains the warring factions inside is White House he also said. That that TVP he talked about how he is a nationalist but also a global list those are two. Very oppose things in the two mines are many mines of Donald Trump. Go along way to explaining why these first hundred days is felt so much like a thousand you've got so many versions even of this president that have made themselves. Evident over this hundred days. That's ask you this last thing before we go here for any legislative. Failures or our inability to get things done. There's no doubt mr. trump has changed the way this presidency works and the way congress might even work. When you look at how he's been communicating with the American people his use of tweets and I should note six to pull together ABC news pull together all of those treats for the at a press 108 go to abcnews.com. Yeah. Undeniably. Cecilia he's changed the way business is done in Washington. He's changed the way the White House operates he's changed the way. The political press operates U street is the way congress operate. He has changed everything up out. White House you know he may not. I've gone in and dream that's not necessarily but he's certainly changing the water in this and I don't see that changing any time. And it may have you know I but abcnews.com is pulling together they pulled together the actual top tweet like the most popular tweet. And it may surprise some people it must I think we have all time was actually the day of the women's marches. And he wrote peaceful protests are a hallmark of our democracy. Even if I don't always agree I recognize the rights of people. To express their views to deprive you that all the tweets he's put out how to actually be most popular. Only because it contradicts other things each pleaded within a couple hours of that week in minimizing the importance evidence that he was overblown by the media. That's seen got a character. Coached tweet you might say here someone else getting any easier than that the folks who adopt. Might may not have been easier other times so. There is so many vs Donald Trump that it even come forward on Twitter and I think you see all of the contradictions of Donald Trump. In the way you have the stream of consciousness just plugged directly into his brain. Sometimes very. Basic just communication tools trying to get people behind a cause other times making political statements that are rather added on other times he makes wholly unsubstantiated irresponsible claims. On Twitter so we've never had that kind of real time window into the mindset of a president likeness. AM favorite client got in DC and to say they get an Atlanta Georgia thanks so much for being with us guys. Thank you on the. And thanks to you for joining us as well remember you can always go to abcnews.com. To he read all of our analysis. The president trumps first 100 days in office thanks for joining us for now I'm on an Abbas an off to you Pakistan.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.