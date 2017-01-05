Transcript for Trump administration relaxing Obama-era school lunch standards

We all know that meals. Can't be nutritious that they are consumed at their put in the trash and that's really we've got to balance of nutritional aspect of sodium content. The whole grain content with the Powell the bill. And we know that kids are pretty pretty outspoken about what they won't be in what they don't. And how we can balance those two and that's what our school professionals deal deal with a every day. And we're also hearing the cost of compliance in some of these years particular procurement of whole grains and others where this posh. Or other things dealing with whole grains is is more problematic in that way. In fact what what I've just been told that paddy is it. Over a million like one point four million children. Or not participating in school lunch programs in the news nutritious meals that are that are provided and we want to make sure that they they do that so. Here's what we're doing at the listening to the feedback suggestions from students parents and food service professionals. Yes TH taking the step of providing flexibility. Around whole grain. Percentages. That we are 50% male there was a thought of going to 100% that's found to be rather. Problematic and the procurement as I indicated. Also in this strangest odious sodium steps. Going forward there. We're not go to related level worn for this next year and see how that works and then also that the thing that I heard the most. And not gonna do NFL this because. Wouldn't be as big as I am today without chocolate meal. And the kids told me that the the flavored milk which was limited to non fat. Was not as tasty is they would like so we're allowing 1%. Flavored milk in in our school lunch program.

