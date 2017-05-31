Transcript for What to know in Russia investigation: Ex-Trump adviser says he'll testify

Hey hi I'm on the Nevada it is all about the evidence and testimony as we look at the investigation. Into Russian interference in the 2016. Election so here. Is what you need to know today first up after first refusing to comply with the subpoena Michael Flynn that's trumps. Former national security advisor will hand over some documents to the senate committee looking into Russian Natalie. Next that Carter page a former trump advisor says he eager to testify sending a letter to congress asking them to schedule a hearing already. And finally the investigation broadens to include another member of the trump team this time it's Boris Epstein more on that in a moment but first. Actor Michael Flynn. The senate committee investigating Russian interference how some questions for Trump's former national security advisor. And previously they had asked for his relevant documents he refused invoking his Fifth Amendment right against self incrimination but now. It turns out he will cooperate at least in part. Flynn has now agreed to hand over some of his personal documents and specific business records as part of a war narrow request from that same committee now. Flynn has yet to be subpoenaed to actually testify before our interview with the committee. But if that happens he will likely plead the fifth again. Next that Carter page remember page was an energy consultant turned foreign policy advisor for the Turk campaign. But went just times to Russia came under scrutiny campaign cut him loose. Now unlike a lot of comp advisors caught up in the investigation paint hasn't been shy about speaking out. He actually given a lot of interviews but he's always dodged giving straight answers about his Russian contacts. When a senate committee asked them for information on this contacts he called the request outrageous. Now page has made it clear he really wants to talk he wants to testify. In an open hearing Ani the letter to the House Intelligence Committee had asking that his schedule is testimony already. Page says he wants to clarify the quote false or misleading testimony. The committee by the former FBI director James coney the former CIA head John Brennan and others. And the president is clearly paying attention at all as he even quoted page's letter in a tweet early this morning. So what is Carter Pate now we'll have to wait to find act. Lastly the investigation broadens even further and now another trump campaign advisor Boris apps sign will be questioned as part of that pro. At side worked briefly in the communications office at the White House before abruptly leaving in March with absolutely no explanation. At and grew up in Moscow when he met trumps on air at Georgetown University. Today his lawyer confirmed he had received a preliminary requests for information. From the House Intelligence Committee and senate working with the committee to see it Epstein would be able to provide it. He now makes this sixth term associate. With activities are being examined as congress continues its investigation. Into Russian election interfere. Or for more on any of those stories and just to keep up with the latest had abcnews.com. And eat.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.