Transcript for Ex-Trump adviser Flynn paid $56,200 by Russian firms in 2015, documents show

The White House is being called on to provide more details about payments that former national security advisor Michael Flynn received. From Russian companies. Newly released documents show Flynn. Received more than 67000 dollars in fees and expenses. Elijah comics the ranking Democrat on the house oversight committee believes Flynn may have broken US and military law. And the US is denying reports it bombed a mosque in Syria and international monitoring group says dozens of worshippers. Are dead after they air strike in northern Syria it did not identify the country responsible but. Both the US led coalition in Russian Syrian aircraft operate in that region. The Pentagon says that it is a neighboring buildings but did not damage the mosque.

