Trump adviser gets into heated exchange with reporter over Statue of Liberty poem

More
The tense discussion came as White House senior adviser Stephen Miller was questioned about immigration.
5:23 | 08/02/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump adviser gets into heated exchange with reporter over Statue of Liberty poem

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48998537,"title":"Trump adviser gets into heated exchange with reporter over Statue of Liberty poem","duration":"5:23","description":"The tense discussion came as White House senior adviser Stephen Miller was questioned about immigration.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-adviser-heated-exchange-reporter-statue-liberty-poem-48998537","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.