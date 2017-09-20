Trump to African leaders: 'I have so many friends going to your countries to get rich'

The president praised their nations' business potential at the United Nations.
Transcript for Trump to African leaders: 'I have so many friends going to your countries to get rich'
Africa has tremendous. Business. Retention of so many friends. Going to your country's. Trying to get rich. I congratulate you as spending a lot of money. But it does it has a tremendous. Business potential and representing. Huge amounts of different markets and for American firms it's really become. A place that they have to go that they want to go. Six of the world's ten fastest growing economies are in Africa. Increasing American trade and investment across diverse industries including agriculture. Energy transportation. Health care travel and tourism will further transform lives throughout. The continent.

