Transcript for Trump says Andrew Jackson could have helped prevent Civil War

it got really weird, okay, when he gave his musings on American history. You know, you can't make this up. Look at a clip. Had Andrew Jackson been a little bit later you wouldn't have had the civil war. He was -- he was a very tough person, but he had a big heart and he was -- he was really angry that he saw what was happening with regard to the civil war. He said there's no reason for this. People don't realize, you know, the civil war -- Yeah. If you think about it, why. People don't ask that question, but why was there the civil war, why could that one not have been worked out. Um, but you can find out more in the new book "Donald Trump's history 101, Andrew Jackson prevents the civil war" and you'll notice the forward is by Frederick Doug lus. What's happening? He's not a student of history. I took a class on the civil war when I was in college. How about when you went to grammar school. He's just not a student of it. What was surprising to me -- How about gone with the wind? We all saw that. It was surprising to me that he ties himself to Andrew Jackson. You are a student of history you know that Andrew Jackson was known to be a volatile, violent, hostile man. You also know that -- Who owned slaves. He owned slaves. His entire existence was based on slavery so he wouldn't have been angry about the civil war, I think he would have supported it. John Adams didn't have slaves but he was from Massachusetts. The blaring fact here is that he'll affiliate with any past president for this reason. He's seeking validation from the inauguration crowds to the popular vote, he's trying to seem presidential and seeking it anywhere he has to. Isn't it president Bannon that's sort of the historian. He's the one feeding him this I think. I actually think this is about trump and about his narcissism. John meechen had said that trump once told him that he thought he could have made a deal to end the civil war. No, it's true. Say that again? This has been reported. The John meechen has said that he spoke to interim and interim is saying if I had been in power I could have ended the civil war. You know what that means? We were discussing that. That means trump would have said leave slavery to the states, but Abraham Lincoln said no, we're not doing that. Also though, his world view. He feels that some great negotiator, some leadership figure can come in and can heal all wounds and he misses the complexity of history -- The nuances of it. Numerous compromises came out to end the civil war, numerous presidents tried to do it. I think Andrew Jackson in his portrait is talking to trump. I didn't think that was possible. And like Nixon, Nixon if you recall, whoopi, you were around. I was around. I wasn't there but I remember. He was talking to the portraits and the portraits were talking to him. And Andrew Jackson is saying, you're the best, you're the greatest, and he likes that. I hope that -- More theories with joy Behar. Thank you. I hope that that's true. I hope that tt's what this is because if it's not, we're in deep Doop doo. I think we're in deep doo doo if he's listening to the portrait. No, no, I'd much rather have an acknowledgment of what was going on with him. Yeah. Because if this is not him talking to the portraits and getting some cojones from that -- that's right, I said it. She said it. And this is just him doing this, like thinking this is the smartest way for him to portray himself as a -- Is this for real? We are comforted by the idea that our president is speaking to a portrait. I'd rather he was talking to a portrait than thinking of this on his own. She also wants him to be diagnosed, that's the issue. We have mentioned that. But you know what? It's not going to end here. We'll be right back.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.