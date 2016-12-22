Trump Announces Press Secretary, Communications Director

President-elect Donald Trump has named top aides Sean Spicer, Jason Miller, Hope Hicks and Dan Scavino to senior roles on his incoming White House communications team.
0:17 | 12/22/16

Transcript for Trump Announces Press Secretary, Communications Director
President elect himself making some announcements today about his future White House staff. Sean Spicer the former communications director for the Republican National Committee will be come Press Secretary. Kellyanne Conway the former campaign manager who many credit for getting mr. trump into office will serve as senior counsel.

