Transcript for Trump announces US will withdraw from Paris climate agreement

I would like to begin. By addressing the terrorist attack in Manila. Which closely monitoring this situation. And I will continue. Two give. Updates anything happens. During this period of time but it is really. Very sad as to what's going on. Throughout the world with terror. Our thoughts and our prayers are with. All of those. Affected. Before we discuss the Paris accord. I'd like to begin within update on our tremendous. Absolutely tremendous economic progress since Election Day. November rate. The economy is starting to come back. And very. Very rapidly. We've added 3.3. Trillion dollars. In stock market value. To our economy. And more than a million. Private sector jobs. I've just returned from a trip overseas what we concluded nearly. 350. Billion dollars of military and economic development. For the United States creating hundreds of thousands of jobs it was a very very. Successful. Trip believe me. In my meetings at the G-7. We have taken historic steps to demand fair and reciprocal trade. That gives Americans a level playing field. Against other. Nations. Were also working very hard for peace in the Middle East. And perhaps even peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians. Are attacks on terrorism are greatly stepped up. And you see that. You see it all over. From the previous administration including getting many other countries to make major contributions. To the fight against terror. Big big contributions. Are being made by counties that weren't doing so much in the form of contribution. One by one we are keeping the promises I made to American people during my campaign for president. Whether it's cutting job killing regulations. Appointing and confirming a tremendous. Supreme Court justice. Putting it plays tough new ethics rules. Achieving a record reduction. In illegal immigration. On our southern border. Or bringing jobs plants and factories back into the United States. At numbers. Which no one until this point though it even possible. And believe me we've just begun. The fruits of our labor. Will be seen very shortly even Morris. On these issues and so many more we're following through on our commitments. And I don't want any thing. To get in our way. I am fighting every day for the great. People. Of this country. Therefore. In order to fulfill. My solemn duty to protect America and its citizens. The United States will withdraw. From the Paris. Climate accord. But. Thank you. But begin negotiations to reenter. I that the Paris accord. Or in really entirely new transaction. When terms that are fair to the United States its businesses. Its workers. Its people its tax payers. So we getting out. But we will start to negotiate. And we will see if we can make a deal that's fair and weekend that's great. And we can't that's fine. As president I can put no other consideration before the well being. Of American citizens. The Paris climate accord is simply the latest example of Washington entering into an agreement that disadvantages. The United States. To the exclusive benefit of other countries. Leave in American workers who I love. And taxpayers to absorb the course. In terms of lost jobs lower wages shuttered factories. And vastly diminished. Economic. Production. Thus as of today. The United States will cease. All implementation. Of the non binding Paris accord. And the draconian financial and economic burdens. The agreement imposes. On our country. This includes ending. The implementation. Of the nationally determined contribution and very importantly. The green climate fund which is costing the United States a vast. Fortune. Compliance with the terms of the Paris a court. And the owners energy restrictions it has placed in the United States. Could cost America as much as two point seven million lost jobs. By 2025. According to the national economic. Research associates. This includes Florida and 40000 fewer manufacturing. Jobs not what we need. Believe me this is not what we need. Including automobile jobs. And the further decimation. A vital America it industries. On which countless. Communities rely. They realized for so much. And we would be giving them so little. According to the same study by corny forty. Compliance with the commitments. Put into place by the previous administration. Would cut production for the following sectors. Paper down 12%. Cement. Down 2183%. Iron and steel. Down 38. Percent. Coal. And I happen to love the coal miners. Down 86%. Natural gas down 31%. The cost of the economy at this time would be close to three trillion dollars. In Los GDP. And six and a half million. Industrial jobs. While households would have 7000. Dollars. Less income and in many cases. Much worse than that. Not only does this deal subject. Our citizens to harsh economic restrictions. It fails to live up to our environmental ideals. As someone who cares deeply about the environment which I do. I cannot in good conscience support a deal that punishes the United States which is what it does. The world's leader. In environmental protection. While imposing no meaningful obligations. On the world's. Leading. Polluters. For example under the agreement China. Will be able to increase these emissions. By. A staggering number of years thirteen. They can do. Whatever they want for thirteen years not us. India makes its participation. Contingent. On receiving billions and billions and billions of dollars in foreign aid. From developed countries. There are many other examples. But the bottom line is at the Paris accord. Is very unfair. At the highest level. To the United States. Further while the current agreement. Effectively blocks the development of clean coal in America. Which it does. And the mines are starting to open up. Having a big opening in two weeks. Pennsylvania Ohio West Virginia so many places. The big opening of a brand new mine it's unheard of for many many years it's hasn't happened. Yes we have I'd go and try. China will be allowed to build hundreds of additional cult. So we can't build the plants. But they can. According to this agreement. India will be allowed to double its coal production. By 2020. Think of it India can doubled echo production. We're supposed to get rid of matters. Even Europe is allowed to continue construction of coal plants. In short the agreement doesn't eliminate coal jobs it just transfers those jobs out of America and the United States. And ships them. To foreign countries. This agreement is less about the climate. And more about. Other countries gaining a financial advantage. Over the United States. The rest of the world a applauded. When we signed the Paris agreement. They went wild. There was so happy. For the simple reason. That it put our country the United States of America which we all love. At a very very big economic disadvantage. A cynic would say the obvious reason for economic competitors. And their wish. To see S remain in the agreement is so that we continue to suffer the self inflicted. Major economic wound. We would find it very hard to compete. With other countries from other parts of the world. We have among the most abundant energy reserves on the planet. Sufficient to live to millions of America's poorest workers. Out of poverty. Yet under this agreement we are effectively putting these reserves. Under lock and key. Taking away the great wealth of our nation great wealth. It's phenomenal well. Not so long ago we had no idea we had such well. And leaving millions and millions of families trapped. In poverty and joblessness. The agreement is a massive. Re distribution. Of United States wealth. To other countries. At 1% growth. Renewable sources of energy can meet. Some of our domestic demand. But at 304%. Growth. Which I expect. We need all forms of available American energy. Or our country. Will be at grave risk of brownouts and blackouts are businesses. We'll come to a halt in many cases. And the American family will suffer the consequences. In the form of lost jobs. And a very diminished. Quality of life. Even if the Paris agreement were implemented in fall. With total compliance from all nations. It is estimated it would only produce eight to a tense. Of one degree think of that. This much. Seles use reduction. In global temperatures. By the year 2100. Honey. Tiny amount. In fact fourteen days of carbon emissions from China alone. Would wipe out the gains. From Arab America and this is its. Incredible statistic. Would totally wipe out the gains from America is expected reductions. In the year 2000. After we have had to spend billions and billions of dollars lost jobs close factories and suffered. Much higher. Energy costs for our businesses and for our homes. As the Wall Street Journal wrote. This morning. The reality is that withdrawing. Is it America is economic interest. And won't matter much. To the climate. The United States under the trump administration will continue to be. The cleanest. And most environmentally friendly. Country honor. Will be the cleanest. We have the cleanest air. We're gonna of the cleanest water. We will be environmentally friendly. But we're not gonna put our businesses out of work. We're not gonna lose our jobs we're gonna grow. The grow rapidly. And I think you just read. It just came out minutes ago the small business report. Small businesses as of just now are booming. Hiring people. One of the best reports they've seen in many years. I'm willing to immediately work with democratic leaders. To either negotiate our way back into Paris. Under the terms that are fair to the United States and its workers. Or to negotiate a new deal. That protects our country and its tax things. Seles the obstructionists want to get together with me let's make a non obstructionists. We will all sit down and we will get back into the deal it will make it to and we won't be closing up a factories that we won't be losing their jobs. And we'll sit down with the Democrats. And all of the people that represent either the Paris accord or something that we can do that's much better than the Paris accord. And I think the people of our country will be thrilled and I think they and the people of the world will be but until we do that. We're out of the agreement. I will work to ensure. That America remains the world's leader. On environmental issues. But under a framework that is fair. And where the burdens. And responsibilities. Are equally shared. Among the many nations. All around the world. Know responsible leader. Ted put the workers. And the people. Of their country. At this. Debilitating. And tremendous. Disadvantage. The fact at the Paris steel hamstrings the United States. While empowering. Some of the world's top polluting countries. Should dispel any doubt. As to the real reason. Why foreign lobbyists. Wish to keep our magnificent country. Tied up and bound down by this agreement. It's to give. Their country. And economic edge over the United States it's not gonna happen while I'm president times. My job as president is to do everything within my power to give America a level playing field. And to create the economic. Regulatory. And tax structures. That make America the most prosperous. And productive. Country on earth. And with the highest. Standard. Of living. The highest standard. Of environmental. Protection. Our tax. Bill. Is moving along and congress. And I believe it's doing very well. A lot of people will be very pleasantly surprised. The Republicans are working very very hard. We'd love to have support from the Democrats but. We may have to go it alone but it's going very well. The Paris agreement. Handicaps the United States economy. In order to win praise from the very foreign capitals. And global activists. That have long sought to gain wealth. At our country's expanse. They don't put. America forest. I do and I always will. The same nations asking us to stay in the agreement. By the countries that have collectively cost. America trillions of dollars. Through tough trade practices. And in many cases. Lacks contributions. To our critical. Military. Alliance. You see what's happening. Pretty obvious to those that want to keep an open mind. At what point does America get demeaned. At what point do they start laughing Anis as a country. We want fair treatment for its citizens. And we want fair treatment. For our taxpayers. We don't want. Other leaders and other countries. Laughing at us anymore and it won't be they won't. I was elected to represent. The citizens of Pittsburg. Not Paris. I promised I would exit. Or renegotiate any deal which fastest. America's intentions. Many trade deals will soon be under renegotiation. Very rarely do we have a deal that works for this country. But they'll soon be under re negotiation. The process has begun from day one. But now we're down to business. Beyond the severe energy restrictions inflicted by the Paris accord. It includes yet another scheme. To redistribute. Wealth out of the United States. Through the so called green climate fund nice name. Which calls for developed countries to send. 100 billion dollars. To developing countries. All won top. Of America's existing and massive foreign aid payments. Who would be paying billions and billions and billions of dollars. And were already way ahead of anybody else many the other countries haven't spent anything. And many of them will never pay. When dye. To green fund. Would likely obligate the United States to commit. Potentially tens of billions of dollars. Of which United States has already handed over. One. Billion dollars. Nobody else is even close most of them have an even. Paid anything. Including. Funds. Rated out of America's budget. For the war against terrorism. That's where they can. Believe me. They didn't come from me. They came just before it came into office not could. Not good the way they took the money. In 2015 the United Nations. Departing top. Climate officials reportedly described the 100 billion dollars per year. As peanuts. And stated that the 100 billion dollars. Is the tail that wags the dog. In 2015. To green climate fund's executive director. Reportedly stated that estimated funding needed. Would increase to 450. Billion dollars a year. After 20/20 and nobody even as with a money's going to. Nobody's been able to say where is it going to. Of course the world's top polluters. Have no affirmative obligations. Under. The green fund. Which we terminate. America is twenty trillion dollars in debt. Cash strapped cities cannot hire enough police officers. Or fix a vital infrastructure. Millions of our citizens are out of work. And yet under the Paris accord. Millions of dollars. That order be invested right here. In America. Will be sent to the very countries. That have taken our factories. And our jobs away from us so think of that. There are serious legal and constitutional. Issues as well. Foreign leaders in Europe. Asian. And across the world. Should not have more to say. With respect to the US economy. Then our own citizens. And their elected representatives. Thus our withdrawal. From the agreement represents a re assertion. Of America's. Sovereignty. Our constitution is unique among all nations of the world. And it is my. Highest obligation. And greatest honor. To protect. And I will. Staying in the agreement could also pose serious obstacles for the United States as we begin the process of unlocking the restrictions on America's abundant energy. Reserves which we have started. Very strongly. It would once. Have been unthinkable that an international agreement could prevent the United States. From conducting its own domestic economic affairs. But this is the new reality we face. If we do not leave the agreement. Or if we do not negotiate. A far better deal. The risks grow as historically. These agreements only tend to become. More and more ambitious over time in other words. The Paris framework. He's just a starting point. As bad as it is. Not an end point. An exiting the agreement protects the United States. From future intrusions. When the United States'. Sovereignty. And massive future. Legal. Liability. Believe me we have massive legal liability if we stay in. As president. I have one obligation and that obligation is to the American people. The Paris accord would undermine our economy. Hamstring our workers. Weaken our sovereignty. Impose unacceptable. Legal risk. And put us at eight permanent disadvantage. To the other countries of the world. It is time to exit the Paris accord. And time to pursue a new deal. That protects the environment. Are companies. Our citizens. And our country. It is time to put. Youngstown Ohio. Detroit Michigan. And Pittsburg Pennsylvania. Along with many many other locations within our great country. Before Paris France. It is time. To make. America. Great again. Thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.