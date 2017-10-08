Trump answers reporters' questions on Sessions, McConnell and Kelly

More
The president said of his relationship with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, "It is what it is."
13:12 | 08/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump answers reporters' questions on Sessions, McConnell and Kelly

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49145817,"title":"Trump answers reporters' questions on Sessions, McConnell and Kelly","duration":"13:12","description":"The president said of his relationship with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, \"It is what it is.\"","url":"/Politics/video/trump-answers-reporters-questions-sessions-mcconnell-kelly-49145817","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.