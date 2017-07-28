Trump appears to advocate rough police treatment of suspects

"Don't be too nice," said Trump.
0:30 | 07/28/17

Transcript for Trump appears to advocate rough police treatment of suspects
And when you see these towns and when you see these thugs being thrown into the back of the Patti way he just seemed thrown in rough. I said please don't beat two nights. Like when you guys put somebody in the car and you protecting their head you know that what you put they handled. Mike don't hit their head and they just killed somebody donated. I said you could take to hand a whale can. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

