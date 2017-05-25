Trump appears to push NATO leader aside

More
President Trump appeared to push aside a NATO leader to seemingly get to the front of the group as they walked.
0:24 | 05/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump appears to push NATO leader aside

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47640283,"title":"Trump appears to push NATO leader aside","duration":"0:24","description":"President Trump appeared to push aside a NATO leader to seemingly get to the front of the group as they walked.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-appears-push-nato-leader-47640283","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.