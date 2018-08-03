Transcript for Trump asked special counsel witnesses about discussions: Source

President trump has reportedly spoken to key witnesses about what they discuss with special counsel Robert Mueller seen. Sources say the president asked former chief of staff ranks grievous about his interview with investigators the previous reportedly did not share any specifics. That encounter is seen as just one example of the president ignoring the of the advice of his attorneys who avoid any action that may create the appearance of interfering in the ongoing probe. Sources say outgoing White House communications director hope hicks sold lawmakers at her email was hats during the campaign. She share the information during last week's interview with House Intelligence Committee. It's not clear if it was a personal or campaign accounts and there's no word on who was behind the hack. For what information was exposed.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.