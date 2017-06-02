Transcript for Trump Asks 'What Do You Think? Our Country's So Innocent?'

President trump is also drawing fire for his positive comments about what a mere prudent and a fox interview the US president says he respects the Russian president didn't wants to work with him. I respect a lot of people but that is a minimum to get along with him he's a leader of this country. I say it's better to get along with Russia than not and if Russia helps us in the fight against basis which is a major fight and Islamic. Terrorism all over the world right major fight that's a good thing will I get along with a I have no idea what's popular I don't couldn't secure. Lot of killers go out of killers what you think our country so innocent. Even Republicans are taking issue with that senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell calls Putin quote us luck and says there's no comparison between how Russia and the US conduct themselves. The president is wading into the controversy about the voter fraud yet again standing by those false claims that. Three to five million illegal voters in legal votes were cast last year mr. trump now says vice president Mike Pence will lead the investigation heading a special commission.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.