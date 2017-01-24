Transcript for Trump Asks James Comey to Stay On as FBI Director

At doing his remarks to business leaders yesterday president trump met with the heads of US carmakers today. We'll bring manufacturing back to the United States quickly we're reducing taxes are substantially and we reducing. Unnecessary regulation. But his pro business message may be overshadowed began by what was under a false claim or a joke made to congressional leaders. Members of congress and the White House confirmed the president repeated a previously discredited claim that quote three to five millions of illegals voted for Clinton. Costing him the popular vote I've seen no evidence to that effect I meant that very very clear speaker of the house Paul Ryan was unwilling to indulge the president's claim about voter fraud. He then went on to support the president's pro business trade agenda week. Tax our exports and do not tax our imports. And so all we're doing is putting ourselves a more level competitive playing field. Meanwhile FBI director James Komi has told FBI officials that president trump has asked him to stay on. Over the weekend the president he's come meet for his high profile. Our friends and me director Kobe is currently among the subjects and the Justice Department investigation for his handling of the Clinton email probe. In what role he may have had is influencing the election. Thome is also investigating members of Trump's campaign for their links to Russia and as the president moves forward with his rolling back and Obama administration initiatives more executive orders. Today the keystone in Dakota access pipelines. And you can. Mark your calendars for February 28 that will be the first time that president from. Addresses a joint session of congress. And we're learning that a Supreme Court nominee may be coming soon. Sources tell ABC news that Neal Boortz sucked at just 49 years old has emerged as the leading contender. Lana Zack ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.