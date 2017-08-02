Transcript for Trump Attacks Travel Ban Challengers, Says 'Bad High School Student' Would Know Ban Is Legal

And I thought before I spoke about what we're really here to speak about I would. Read something to you. As you could be a lawyer. Will you don't have to deal. If you were a good student in high school or a bad student and school you can understand this letter read what's in what's in dispute what's in question. And you'll see this its eye an eight. To twelve. Eight USC. 1182. F. Suspension of entry or imposition of restrictions. By the president. Name now. This isn't just me this news world. For the press whenever the president signs that the entry of any aliens. The entry. Entry. Of any aliens. Or of any class a daily it's. So any aliens and explicitly. Into the united states of the entry of people. Into the United States let's say just to be present aliens into the inner. So. Any time. Whenever the president fine took the entry of any alien. Where the class of into the United States would be detrimental. To the interests of the United States and he may by proclamation. And for such period as he shall deem necessary so here it is people coming and so is Ben. The entry. Of all aliens. Christmas when you hit something so perfectly written and so clear to anybody. And then you have lawyers and you watched and watched last night. In amazement. And I heard things that I couldn't believe. Things that. Really had nothing to do with what ninety instrument. And I don't ever want to call a court bias so I won't call the prize. We haven't had a decision yet. Courts seemed to be so political. It would be. So gray for a justice system. They would be able to read. Statement and do what's right. That has to do with the security of our country which is so important so there it is folks it is it's as plain as you can happen. I didn't. I was good student. And stamping company and very well okay. And then I almost. Wanted to I listened to a bunch of stuff last night. Talent. That was disgraceful it was disgrace. Because what I just read to you is what we have. And it just can't be written any. Clean air or better I think it's sad I think it's a sad day I think our security is at risk today. And it will be at risk until such time as we are entitled to and get what we are entitled to as citizens of this country. As chiefs as sheriff's of this country. We need security America. We have two you folks to. Do you did you feel great people great people great men and women and we have to allow you to do huge and we have to give you the weapons that you need. And as a weapon that you need. And they're trying to take it away from you. May be because of politics or may be because of political views we can't let that happen so with that. Let's get octopus strengths. And it's really something.

