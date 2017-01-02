Trump Attends Dignified Transfer of SEAL Killed in Raid

Chief Special Warfare Operator William "Ryan" Owens died Sunday.
0:16 | 02/01/17

Transcript for Trump Attends Dignified Transfer of SEAL Killed in Raid
President trump at Dover Air Force Base. For the arrival of the remains of a service member killed in a raid that service member chief special warfare operator William Ryan Owens. He was killed in Yemen over the weekend. He reportedly is a member of seal team six.

