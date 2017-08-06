Transcript for Trump attorney says Comey admitted he leaked 'privileged' information

This whole discussion James coming emitting today that he had a friend who leak information to New York Times a substance of this memo of the February 14 meeting. Mr. Katz was there is claiming this is privileged. Information should not have been when yeah. Let's talk but he hews toward surreptitious that's true unauthorized bats true. Privileged I don't know what privilege he's talking about the executive privilege the executive privilege. I guess theoretically. Could apply in the cents a typically you're talking about trying to prevent someone from testifying etc. He could see invoke some form consecutive privilege the problem with that of course is. That he's waived confidentiality on it by discussing these matters publicly previously. And secondly you can't use executive privilege to cover up alleged misconduct. And that's effectively would call me is saying that he's doing here. So I think it beat the notion that this is somehow privileged communications is simply not going to hold up.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.