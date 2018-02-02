Transcript for Trump authorizes release of controversial GOP memo with no redactions

I think him I think it's terrible you want another truth I think it's a disgrace what's going on in this country I think it's a disgrace. The memo was sent to congress whose declassified congress will do whatever they're going to do. But I think it's a disgrace what's happening in our country. And when you look at that and you see that and so many other things what's going on. A lot of people should be ashamed of themselves and much worse than that. So I sent it over to congress and they will do what they're going to do whatever they do is find it was declassified. And let's see what happens but it lot of people should be ashamed thank you very much. Thank you very much. And. Yeah you've you figure that one out.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.