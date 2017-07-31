Trump awards Medal of Honor to Army medic 48 years later

James McCloughan risked his life to rescue wounded comrades during the Vietnam War.
Transcript for Trump awards Medal of Honor to Army medic 48 years later
Present trouble winning its first medal a bomber today to a Vietnam vet who is credited with saving lives while risking his own. Shot after she blast. Upon blast as one of his comrades recalled. Whoever called manic. Could immediately count on McClellan. He's a brave guy. James McCall and risked his life on nine separate occasions in 1969 as a medic he swooped in to rescue wounded fellow service members. He was even wounded with shrapnel three times but refuse treatment to stay with his unit the army veteran went on to spent forty years as a teacher. At a sports coat and a high school in Michigan.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

