Transcript for Trump awards Medal of Honor to Army medic 48 years later

Present trouble winning its first medal a bomber today to a Vietnam vet who is credited with saving lives while risking his own. Shot after she blast. Upon blast as one of his comrades recalled. Whoever called manic. Could immediately count on McClellan. He's a brave guy. James McCall and risked his life on nine separate occasions in 1969 as a medic he swooped in to rescue wounded fellow service members. He was even wounded with shrapnel three times but refuse treatment to stay with his unit the army veteran went on to spent forty years as a teacher. At a sports coat and a high school in Michigan.

