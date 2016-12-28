Trump Blasts Obama for Disrupting 'Smooth Transition'

More
President-elect Donald Trump continued to escalate his grievances against President Obama through Twitter Wednesday, going as far to suggest the sitting president is disrupting the smooth transition of power.
1:29 | 12/28/16

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump Blasts Obama for Disrupting 'Smooth Transition'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44434812,"title":"Trump Blasts Obama for Disrupting 'Smooth Transition'","duration":"1:29","description":"President-elect Donald Trump continued to escalate his grievances against President Obama through Twitter Wednesday, going as far to suggest the sitting president is disrupting the smooth transition of power.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-blasts-obama-disrupting-smooth-transition-44434812","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2016 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.