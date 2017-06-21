Transcript for Trump considering border wall that creates solar energy

And yes we will build the wall we've already started. Well being fell we will build alone we need to we needed we have to stop the drugs from blowing in. You know people don't realize. We're already spending a lot of money in design. But I give you an idea that nobody is heard about yet. And I'm not sure but I'm a builder that's what I love to do that's probably what I do best on the builder. And with thinking of something that's unique we're talking about the southern border lots of sun lots of heat. With thinking about building the wall as a solar wall so what creates. Panic. And pays for itself. And this way. Mexico will have to pay much less money and that's good bright. Is that good. Yeah the first group but told that do so we're well make sense let's see where work in and out listen. So wall panels beautiful. I mean actually they give it the higher it goes the move but valuable it is it's like. Pretty good imagination run good. My idea.

