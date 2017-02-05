Transcript for Trump says he's 'looking at' breaking up big banks

And the president says that he's considering breaking up the nation's biggest banks mr. trump told Bloomberg he might push for legislation that would essentially bring back a depression era law. That prevented commercial and investment banks from combining. Bank stocks dropped sharply on the news but recovered. And the federal school lunch program is easing standards championed by former First Lady Michelle Obama. Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue newly sworn in says the changes include a delay on the requirement to reduce the amount of sodium in school meals. And schools can also serve 1% milk. Instead of nonfat milk producer and meals can't be nutritious if kids aren't eating them.

