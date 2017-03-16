Trump budget director Mick Mulvaney 'getting the money together to build the wall'

More
White House Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, who unveiled Trump's budget blueprint Wednesday, said the proposed cuts and spending reflect the president's campaign promises.
1:38 | 03/16/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump budget director Mick Mulvaney 'getting the money together to build the wall'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46174268,"title":"Trump budget director Mick Mulvaney 'getting the money together to build the wall'","duration":"1:38","description":"White House Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, who unveiled Trump's budget blueprint Wednesday, said the proposed cuts and spending reflect the president's campaign promises.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-budget-director-mick-mulvaney-money-build-wall-46174268","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.