Trump calls active shooter drills 'a very negative thing'

"I don't like it," President Trump said during a school safety meeting with state and local officials.
0:37 | 02/22/18

Transcript for Trump calls active shooter drills 'a very negative thing'
Shooters Rios is a very negative thing I'll be honest. And an only child and ten years old and they say he wouldn't have an active shooters who knows what's that people make comments shoes you. I think that's a very negative thing to be talking about to be honest I don't I don't like it. I'd much rather have a heart and school I don't like it I don't like I wouldn't want to tell my son that you're gonna participate in an active shooter trail. And I know some of them actually call it that I think its trees and it is very project.

