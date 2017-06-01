Transcript for Trump Calls Alleged Russian Hacking Meeting 'Constructive'

Chaired hecklers the joint session. Dissolved. And we've it's official Donald Trump is the winner of the presidential election. Congress certifying Electoral College votes Friday when a joint session. The president had to act are. Candidate likes so much in the presidential campaign. Is not without drama I object. House Democrats cleaning up nearly a dozen timing trying and analysts. Nowadays it is over. And he knew you work trump and vice president elect Mike Pence getting briefed by top intelligence officials on their report on Russia's elections cyber attacks. US intelligence officials say the findings are clear the cyber trails lead directly to the Kremlin and two Russian president Vladimir Putin. Despite his ongoing public skepticism. Tri city treatment riding was quote a constructive meeting in conversation. In a statement from also pointed the finger at China and other countries saying they're also trying to break through American cyber infrastructure. And with two weeks until he takes the oath of office. Trump defending his wins saying there was absolutely no fact and the outcome of the election including the fact that there was no tapering whatsoever with voting machines. But it's notable that after his briefing Donald Trump still did not publicly acknowledge or accept the intelligence community's consensus view that Russia engaged in cyber attacks in an attempt to interfere with the election. Karen Travers ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.