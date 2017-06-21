Transcript for Trump calls Democrats 'obstructionists' on health care

If we. Went and got this single greatest health care plan in the history of the world we would not get one. Democrat bow out because there are obstructionists. Their obstruction. So we have a very slim 52 to forty and that means we basically can't lose anybody. And I think and I hope. To guarantee anything but I hope that a surprise you with a really good when you know I've been talking about a plan with heart. I should add some money to it. A plan with heart but Obama care is dead if we had even a little Democrat support just a little like a couple of votes. You'd have everything. And you can give us a lot of votes and we even be willing to changes and move it around and try and make it even better gonna have good heart but even better. But again. They just want to stop they just want to obstruct a few votes seriously a few votes from the Democrats. It could be so easy and so beautiful. And you'd have cooperation.

