Transcript for Trump calls Elizabeth Warren 'Pocahontas' at event honoring Navajo veterans

Beyond that point as to who's right,ing a historical figure like pocahontas -- It was listed in the directory. Or the Disney character, whatever way you know her, the insult is on pocahontas and the native Americans. I thought about it, we were talking about this. It becomes a slur, for example if you say a guy who's Italian is a ga weed doe, that's an insult. If you say a Jew is a Jaime -- I never heard that one. Reggie Jackson -- what's his name.n% Jesse Jackson famously called new yorkers a New York Jaime town meaning there are a lot of Jews. So that's why pocahontas becomes a slur. Native Americans -- These are native American code talkers from the navajo nation in Arizona who -- Who saved us in the war. It's a fascinating story about what they did for us in World War II and I do think that they deserve the respect not to politicize and he politicized in that setting also the optics of having Andrew Jackson. This administration continues to get in the way with the optics. This was trouble to me that this took place in the oval office with the portrait of Andrew Jackson on the wall who is known for being racist against Indians. He moved people. He moved the native Americans -- The Indian removal act. The trail of tears. But why would you think that this would be smart? Why would you think that native Americans would think that you, as the -- the white guy, why would that be amusing to them? He doesn't care about the native Americans. He only cares about his base. And when he makes a joke, pocahontas, ha ha, or puerto Rico, he's talking to his base. He doesn't care about anybody else. I think this was a mistake though. I think it was a gaffe. Everything that comes out of his mouth is a gaffe. He thought it was funny. Turning back quickly to Andrew Jackson, he chose to have that portrait in his oval office. I think he understands visuals extremely well. Yes, he does. I think when you look at these white nationalist blogs, they laud Andrew Jackson and I think it's dog whistle. I think he is speaking to his base by putting that photo up. We haven't have an ex president's photo up in the oval office? That president in particular. Why not Kennedy, why not Lincoln. Again, if you want to go down the roster, there's issues with every single president starting with Bill Clinton going back up. This one is specific. This one is specific. This has -- I'm sorry, go ahead. I think it's important to note that you have a native American veterans who did a lot to help us win World War II standing in front of a portrait of Andrew Jackson, do I have a problem with him hanging in the ov oval office, I do not. How do the Republicans feel about that going against the military? Talk about going against the military, a couple weeks back we found the remains, the rest of the remains from that insane -- Oh, la David Johnson. That craziness that happened over in nniger. How come he's not talking about kicking Niger's butt. You haven't said boo about this and how come you haven't mentioned, hey, we finally got the rest of one of our people back. Why haven't you done anything about that? Why haven't you said anything. Why do you think? I don't know. I don't know, but if you're going to be the guy that says, you know, I'm making America great and I'm going to take care of my country and you don't have the cojones to say, hey Niger, we're going to come over and take a look at what you're doing because you messed up. Because it was on his watch and Benghazi was not.

