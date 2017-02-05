Trump calls for government shutdown later this year

More
ABC News' Amna Nawaz, Rick Klein and Karen Travers break down the White House press briefing and discuss the government shutdown.
13:05 | 05/02/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump calls for government shutdown later this year

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47164534,"title":"Trump calls for government shutdown later this year","duration":"13:05","description":"ABC News' Amna Nawaz, Rick Klein and Karen Travers break down the White House press briefing and discuss the government shutdown. ","url":"/Politics/video/trump-calls-government-shutdown-year-47164534","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.