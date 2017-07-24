Transcript for Trump calls Jeff Sessions 'beleaguered AG' in tweet

First member of president trust in her circle on the hot seat appearing before investigators for the Senate Intelligence Committee. Jared Kushner releasing an unequivocal statement in advance of that meeting. I did not collude nor know of anyone else in the campaign who colluded with any foreign government. I had no improper contacts I have not relied on Russian funds to finance my business activities in the private sector. Hopefully this puts these matters to arrest Kushner who won't be under both. Also says he didn't know who would be in that meeting in trump tower that Don junior set up with the Russian lawyer reportedly linked to the Kremlin. Who was said to have dirt on Hillary Clinton he says he actually emailed an assist in after ten minutes into the topic appeared to be Russian adoption. Asking can you please call me on my cell need excuse to get out of meetings he'll also address his meetings with the Russian ambassador and a Russian banker during the transition. Meetings he didn't initially disclose slot and congressman Adam Schiff a leader in the house investigation telling CBS a we have a lot of ground to cover so expect this is just going to be the first interview president trump on a tweet storm this morning lashing out at shift as sleazy and totally by next. And in another tweet asking why are the committee's an investigators and of course are beleaguered AG. Looking into crooked Hillary's crimes in Russia relations the new White House communications director Anthony era Moochie trying to downplay today's meeting them. Telling CNN. I predict it will be the last time Jared Kushner talks about the Russians. Kushner will be interviewed again tomorrow by the House Intelligence Committee and he won't be the last member of the president's inner circle to appear. Apple Donald Trump junior and Paul man a fort are negotiating their own in your views. Mega news ABC news Capitol Hill.

