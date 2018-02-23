Transcript for Trump calls for making schools 'much harder targets for attackers'

Our whole nation was moved. Strengthened our we listened to art projects. Ask that far right views. And flip question yeah. I can speak for all of the senators and congressman and congresswoman more people in this world that are involved in this decision. We will it's. Milan. When does what is today was one of the families. Whose daughter. Didn't come home last week. Beautiful young woman who need mental. Federal him. I happened in the Oval Office incredible people. You've probably seen her picture she had an easy beautiful beautiful smile and beautiful life. So full of promise. We wish. It was something hate me we didn't. To bring meadow all over the years. Do not have tears in the world expressing sadness and anguish turned them. And what every family that has lost. A precious. Loved. No famine she never was okay. And yeah. To go then itself. The way these families. Suffer. They've suffered. Yeah anything that I us. Father cuts his daughter off at school. This is you. Waves to her she's walking that depend. And never sees. It's a cool. Can't believe things this nightmare wants to win from. So we won't hear ideas from Americans of all backgrounds and beliefs about how we can improve security at risk pools tackle the issue. Mental. Consistency sink press Harris. Written a lot of warning about Kennedy's this wasn't just as us. To the people who knew this wasn't even. A little in fact some say we're surprised it took so long. So what are we doing what we do. We wanted to assure that there are warning signs we can act and act very quickly. Why are we need to protect our ports and our banks and government. But our schools. You okay. It much. Harder to our. Her tactics you. We don't want. Wouldn't me. Declare our schools. Did he gun free jobs. Did you ask voters are students in the far court game. Okay.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.