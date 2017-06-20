Trump calls Otto Warmbier's death 'disgrace,' should have been rescued sooner

More
"I think it's a disgrace what happened to Otto," President Trump said during a pool spray alongside Ukraine's president.
0:34 | 06/20/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump calls Otto Warmbier's death 'disgrace,' should have been rescued sooner
The total disgrace what happened. It should never ever be allowed to happen. And frankly it was brought home sooner. I think the result would have been left it should have been brought home that same day. So we're if what happened is a disgrace and I spoke with was damaged. Is incredible. What they've gone through. But he should have been brought home a long time thank you all very much well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48157970,"title":"Trump calls Otto Warmbier's death 'disgrace,' should have been rescued sooner","duration":"0:34","description":"\"I think it's a disgrace what happened to Otto,\" President Trump said during a pool spray alongside Ukraine's president.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-calls-otto-warmbiers-death-disgrace-rescued-sooner-48157970","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.