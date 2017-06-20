Transcript for Trump calls Otto Warmbier's death 'disgrace,' should have been rescued sooner

The total disgrace what happened. It should never ever be allowed to happen. And frankly it was brought home sooner. I think the result would have been left it should have been brought home that same day. So we're if what happened is a disgrace and I spoke with was damaged. Is incredible. What they've gone through. But he should have been brought home a long time thank you all very much well.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.