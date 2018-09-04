Transcript for Trump calls raid on his personal lawyer's home and offices 'a disgrace'

So I just heard that they broke into the office. One of my personal attorneys that man. And it's disgraceful situation it's a total witch hunt have been saying it for a long time I've ordered to keep it down we've given. I believe over a million pages worth of documents to be special counsel. They continued to just go forward and here we're talking about. Scenario we're talking about a lot of serious things with the greatest fighting force ever. And I have this witch hunt constantly. Going on for. Over twelve months now and actually much more than that you could say it was right after I won the nomination instead. And it's a disgrace it's frankly a real fiscal agency. An attack on our. Complicated for his senses intact what we Alstead for. So what I saw this and what I heard it I heard it like you did. I sent that is really now an apple. New level of unfairness this is me the most. The highest group of people these people have the biggest conflicts of interest I've ever seen. Democrats. All just about all the Democrats are a couple of Republicans that worked for President Obama. They're not looking at the other side they're not looking at the Hillary Clinton. Horrible things that she did and all of the crimes that we're committed to not looking at all of the things that happen. That everybody is very angry about I can tell you from the Republican side and I think even the independence. They only keep look Canada so they find no television. And then they go from there and they say well let's keep going. And they rated office they present an attorney early in the morning. And I think it's a disgrace and we'll be talking about it tomorrow but this is the most conflicted group of people I've ever seen. He attorney general made a terrible mistake. When he did this and when he recused himself or he should certainly let us know who's going to recuse themselves. And we would have used a put a different attorney general it why don't just fireball that. Well I think it's a disgrace what's going on will see what happens but I think it's really a sad situation when you look at. What happened that many people have said you should fire him this is a pure. And simple which shut.

