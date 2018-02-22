Transcript for Trump calls for the reopening of mental institutions

We're going to be focusing very strongly that mental health as he is a case about. Part of the problem is we used to have mental institutions in this at this yesterday we had a mental institution. Will you take a sick go like this guy who's sick guy. So many sides. And you bring them to a mental health institutions those institutions a largely closed. Because communities. Didn't want him. Communities and want to spend the money for them. So you don't have any intermediate ground can't put him in jail has yet done anything yet but you know he's going to edges up. So we're going to be talking seriously about opening mental health institutions. In some cases reopened I can tell you a New York. The governors in New York in a very very bad thing when they closed. Our mental institution some idea yet these people living on the streets. And I can say that in many cases throughout the country every dangers they should be there. So we're going to be talking about mental institutions. And when you have some. Person like this you can bring him into a mental institution. And they can see what they can do what we gotta get him out of our communities.

