Trump calls shooting in Philippines a 'terrorist attack'

Police say the gunmen opened fire and started a blaze at the Resorts World Manila.
0:32 | 06/01/17

Transcript for Trump calls shooting in Philippines a 'terrorist attack'
I would like Zhou begin. By addressing the terrorist attack in Manila. We're closely monitoring this situation. And I will continue. Two give. Updates anything happens. During this period of time but it is really. Very said as to what's going on. Throughout the world with terror. Our thoughts and our prayers are with. All of those. Affected.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

