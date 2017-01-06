Transcript for Trump calls shooting in Philippines a 'terrorist attack'

I would like Zhou begin. By addressing the terrorist attack in Manila. We're closely monitoring this situation. And I will continue. Two give. Updates anything happens. During this period of time but it is really. Very said as to what's going on. Throughout the world with terror. Our thoughts and our prayers are with. All of those. Affected.

