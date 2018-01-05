Trump calls special counsel questions leak 'disgraceful'

More
President Donald Trump took to Twitter to blast leak of questions Mueller wants to ask him.
5:38 | 05/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump calls special counsel questions leak 'disgraceful'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54856085,"title":"Trump calls special counsel questions leak 'disgraceful'","duration":"5:38","description":"President Donald Trump took to Twitter to blast leak of questions Mueller wants to ask him.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-calls-special-counsel-questions-leak-disgraceful-54856085","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.