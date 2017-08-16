Transcript for Trump on the campaign trail: 'I am a unifier'

I think the thing that will surprise people I'll be a unifier I think I'll bring people together and that includes. Blacks and whites and everything. I think people will come together tightly unified help people are gonna find little but collectively but believe me I am a unified. Believe it or not I am a unified unified I mean you look at all of the things I've built all over the world wait unify the along with people in the enemy uniform no reason to think that you will in for users who turned out to be great unifier may be used would be better market. We're getting unifier country you know people don't think of me necessarily when they think of unification. I am a unifier. We're gonna have a great country and we're gonna have a country that's unified and we're gonna bring everybody together folks why. Black we're gonna bring everybody to get there will bring these are Conti to get there.

