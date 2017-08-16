Trump on the campaign trail: 'I am a unifier'

More
Donald Trump vowed to "bring everybody together" during his presidential run.
0:51 | 08/16/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump on the campaign trail: 'I am a unifier'
I think the thing that will surprise people I'll be a unifier I think I'll bring people together and that includes. Blacks and whites and everything. I think people will come together tightly unified help people are gonna find little but collectively but believe me I am a unified. Believe it or not I am a unified unified I mean you look at all of the things I've built all over the world wait unify the along with people in the enemy uniform no reason to think that you will in for users who turned out to be great unifier may be used would be better market. We're getting unifier country you know people don't think of me necessarily when they think of unification. I am a unifier. We're gonna have a great country and we're gonna have a country that's unified and we're gonna bring everybody together folks why. Black we're gonna bring everybody to get there will bring these are Conti to get there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49249271,"title":"Trump on the campaign trail: 'I am a unifier'","duration":"0:51","description":"Donald Trump vowed to \"bring everybody together\" during his presidential run.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-campaign-trail-unifier-49249271","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.