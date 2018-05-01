Transcript for Trump caps eventful week with trip to Camp David

The White House president of the departing the White House they are ignoring some questions from some reporters on his way out heading over to Camp David. For the weekend that he mentioned airport at eight legislative summit hey guys I'm on an. In new York at the end of a long week for president from and what a week it was that a lot to break down a little at a news to share with you now to. Let me bring in my colleagues here down in Washington DC terror upon Mary. Joins us live from the bureau cap and fathers is over at the White House north line and Milli Martinez is over at the Pentagon happy Friday everybody. That let's jump right in here it's Herat let's talk about in the book everybody's talking about. Buyer and theory Michael Wolfe's book is that how it number 1 on the am on that list. Maybe even boosted a little bit. Fact that the president it can't stop talking about it. Absolutely whether you're a fan of president number not you just want to see what's in this book that is driving him crazy to the point where he would have a cease and desist letter. The sent out act the publishers in the author's it's really fascinating because we know that throughout time there have been. Britain journalist that write about administration's and they are not always flattering portraits and a lot of the times. He's that the president passed just deal with that this is the first time now that we've seen a president. Try to use the First Amendment to shut up eight journalists'. It is incredible to watch and captor and I wanna hear what the White House has to say about that the latest on this now because obviously the president keeps tweeting about it we know the publisher. Moved up the release date to see because of all the interest in the block. How we know we sent us here mentioned to cease and desist letters personal attorney sent back to the publisher is this a fight that they're gonna continue to keep up. You almost signs or warnings that on either gonna continue to keep up by the president was tweeting about it. Early this morning on saying that he didn't actually speak to Michael Wolff about. The book in just a couple words affairs Sanders used yesterday in a break into the school. This book are worth a complete fantasy tabloid gossip sad and pathetic disgraceful and laughable thing if mistake after mistake some in the president. I agree. Or at least that's what we usually for the south on departures are kind of in that it predicting. Whether he will take questions on her or speak to reporters Simon Perry talked about the stock market and going to Camp David but. It was pretty sure this still continue to talk about we expect it at least. And answer some questions on Steve van and get an active he's been on Saturday but. I'm really not thing from him on camera but it's definitely a fight that they. Will could mean to keep that you can expect to see you more questions on this Eric Sanders well. A continue to use a lot of those words and that it and then you can expect the president will be on Twitter about it as well. Yeah we're seeing some of those tweets down at the bottom of the screen there terror wanted to ask you about this one of those tweets. I think he says to a new nickname in the trump lexicon that we now have sloppy Steve to add to a list of a host of there is what if the back story there what is happening exactly between president trump and Steve and as a result of this book. President turned its free furious about his comment that the trump tower meeting during the campaign between Jerry commissioner Don out from Jr. and the Russian. Banning called that meeting treasonous in his book and president and if fury he is told colleagues and aides that he will never speak to. And again now we know with president trapeze at that often and then he has a speaking to those people but he's furious and he's and he's pulled globally hell to pay prevents. That's not surprising that he's literally put. Steve who was as comp time someone that whose calls he would take and with political advice he took. Even in the case of rhyme or supporting remark. Steve and had a very large role in lobbying the president support the Alabama senate candidate Roy Moore who was accused of sexually molesting women and young sports so. This is so not just a friendship this is a partnership and it's been broken because of these comments in this book so it's. Not surprising that he's getting it on moniker along with little mark. And you know. What was the other one that lion. My. Yes he's an amber at this exactly it's like he's named every major player in the Republican Party needs him look. He's named the spokesman Republican Party is political opponent is also names some foreign leaders Louis Martinez this is where I bring you into the conversation because. But the book is called fire in theory it's because. President trump promised fire and fury when it came to North Korea but there's a lot that happened it's worth breaking down. Just this week alone. I couldn't believe it was just earlier this week when they have this whole the tweet about the size and potency of their nuclear buttons and we'll get into that. But look where we are now with that North Korean we are actually needing so what happens hair. Well actually I have some late breaking news on the fired period front because just a few nights ago Defense Secretary Mattis was down talking to reporters. And one of the questions he was asked woods what you have to say about the comments being made about president. We know about this and he's simple answer ways I do not intend to receive the book. And so that's where he's cutting it up again key advisor to the president being asked about summit other comments being made about him. About the president's confidence. But. That's were easily mean cutting line and part of that flows into it as you mentioned the tweets from earlier this week where the president as we see there on the screen there. I talked about the size of his his nuclear button was larger and not only that but it's more powerful and it actually works much bigger than Kim young hands. Who as they metaphorically speaking about his nuclear capability and the ability to launch a missile towards the US so one of the things that genetic just told us down the hall. And he reaffirmed what he told us yesterday. Which is that he feels that the reason why North Korea is now reaching out to South Korea to tuck to talk next week. On the air gonna meet there in the peace village as it's called on the DMZ. Is that day he thinks it's because of the international pressure that is being fully on board. Against North Korea's provocations on the missile front and on the nuclear front all of this year. He spoke about the three unanimous he means Security Council. Votes that have taken place and he thinks that it's the pressure against North Korea. That has really push them towards the table and when it things that he did talk about just now eyes he made clear he thinks. That the only reason. That North Korea going to be talking to South Korea right now are the only thing they're going to be talking about is about the upcoming Winter Olympics in can count. Which began in February and he thinks that's the only limiting factor that they're going to be talking about when those talks begin next Tuesday. Well Louis here's the thing we have been here before to some degree right where we feel like there's progress being made. They feel like okay they're entering into talks or to cooling off period and then there's another missile cast. And to do we have any reason to believe that the north Koreans are still preparing for another missile. Well that's certainly something that was in the buzz earlier this week are reporting as well as of these organizations and heard from and that UN ambassador I guess semesters viewing Nikki Haley. I'll giving a warning shot to Mercury essentially don't launch another missile. On the but the indications that we had from earlier this week was that there were some activity that was consistent with. What mayhem. What those occurred preparation for an ICBM lines. Been checking about this earlier today to see if there's any updates. On that and it seems to be no change so it may be even mean the union you're hearing the carrot and the stick if you will from Kim young in this sense I mean it. Continued provocations with missile launches. I'm but at the same time gonna reach out to South Korea. But what is unclear really is at this reach out tonight South Korea. Is awful olive branch as much in Madison missing the last few days and really signals a change in attitude because it fears continuing to move. Or Kevin activity consistent with an ICBM lines you're talking at a two sat him out here so it's it's going to be very interesting to see. Whether they actually do step back from this possibility. And then we real quick before I let you go you mention the Winter Olympics the US has announced they're not going to hold. Angle joint military exercises with South Korea during those Olympics why is that significant. It's significant mayor because you don't want a provocation during that time period but the answer that the DOD is getting is. And we heard from security matters yesterday. Is that this is more about making sure that north and South Korea has all of this preparations rate for. Because it lets face it getting ready for a win an Olympics of any kind is huge enterprise. Especially on the security front. They wanna be tying up any other resources that sent the Korean military might be easing. To protect those Olympics. And we we heard from Mattis just now he said he spoke earlier today with his counterpart the South Korean defense minister. But reaffirm that security community South Korea. I'm and he said there's not a lick of difference in and that not a gap at all in the mindset between the United States and South Korea. So I think part of that is a good move South Korean president called yesterday president trump. President trump and went with the aid is a suggestion not hold military exercises. And that's where we are and. All right Louis Martinez line at the Pentagon for at. So Kim Jong-un Odyssey remains in the president's cross hairs another man who looks like he state their for the time being his own attorney general Jeff Sessions. Catherine fathers let me ask you about this now there's some new reporting. That president trump actually sought to try and stop. Attorney general sessions from accusing himself from the Justice Department investigation. Into Russian police in the when he sixteen election what do we know about. Yeah that's new reporting in the New York Times that the president or his chief White House counsel John McCann to actually. As you mention stop Jeff Sessions from accusing himself now the White House there really commenting on this right now the White House special counsel I'm Ty Cobb has had declined. To comment on the story but on the as you know this is booming and has made the president pretty upset ever since Jeff Sessions. Recused himself we knew that the president said. He wished he hadn't done it he didn't think it was a good idea. Umps is something like this necessarily would it be surprising. Given the lines from the president over the course of for the past few months but right now that's. With the New York Times is reporting that haven't the president ordered his chief White House lawyer to try and stop this from happening and and we the relationship between just Hutchinson Donald Trump has been. A little rocky there you remember a few months ago they had some falling out from the questions you'd be asking the briefings everyday or abuse of confidence in your attorney general. How much longer will leave you Willie B gone in the new year. It seemed like that confidence was a bit stored but also begs the question you know he's in the headlines so much now what is the president that internal. A thinking on this right now is he thinking about replacing him in any way. Questions that are to be determined. And as yet we have no tweet specific to that story from the president but. That we do have some you know a year after it nearly a year after he's been in the presidency about Hillary Clinton he was tweeting about her earlier today. And about of course the Russian investigation Tara let me ask you with this now there is some new reporting. A out investigations. Federal investigations. Into the Clinton foundation this is obviously something the president himself. Has been talking about for a long time Republican lawmakers have been talking about for a long time what do we know about that right now. It's been going on for a YL quietly but that they really ramp up the investigation that thing that we don't know is what is this new evidence that it's causing. The investigation to be. Brand stop and might act in the public and aid to they have any real concrete examples of political donors getting favors for donations. To the Clinton foundation. This is obviously an issue that they've been fighting off for awhile there spokesperson. You know at that there are typical political target. By this is something that now you have a Republican. In caught in in the White House and a Republican congress and Republican senate and president trump has made it very clear that he has a long lasting and that with. As he calls her crooked H Hillary Clinton so. It's not surprising and he literally tweet it why hasn't my Justice Department got anything and that and the fact of the matter was. He could just tell you deconstruct his Justice Department to look into the Clinton foundation. Seems that he may have private quietly on that or they're taking his leave from his tweets. And that's something we'll be following of course in the weeks and months ahead and they got before that you got it let's take a look at the weekend ahead president Thomas mentions going to Camp David and it's all the big players on the attendees let's right now going down right now vice president Mike and senate majority leader McConnell speaker Paul Ryan. Members of his cabinet. Catherine what is on the agenda and what is it they're going to be Catholic mother there. I did lawmakers that as you mentioned those names a to Camp David for the weekend the talks are going to begin today and tomorrow. As to map out the money teen agenda the legislative agenda from the news. Been trying to do this week the spine all now the state ban in headlines but. It's a summit of sorts now we expect in the structure welfare reform on. Two would be on the agenda there were no infrastructure is a top priority for this president early. In this year so glad that's a we're expecting out of that meeting this weekend's really mapped out that legislative agenda Africa when he. Terror before we let you go do we know what that one big issue will be for this president obviously 2017 New York. It'll be capped off and saying we got tax reform done what's the number one goal for 2018 right. Right now they're really juggling between welfare reform in infrastructure reform an infrastructure. President Thomas obviously wants you infrastructure but that's not very popular Republican Party. That just screams more dat and a lot of them are fiscal hawks so they're not. They they it's typically a project that Democrats want it to you and trump was yet tweeting nice things but Democrats early innings before it is the start of the year. Because he was hoping that he might be able to win them over. And get their votes when he tries authority's infrastructure plan but the truth is that he promised his voters new roads new bridges beautiful airports trains and you know he needs to deliver on that and that's asking it real thing the other thing that he wants to make sure it's in this package is another very expensive big ticket items but wall. The border wall along Mexico that's been yes. High on his priority and he wants me to and that makes into the budget so you know they need to hunker down beside. What kind of projects and legislation can they get through that will be appealing this fiscal conservative Republicans. Careful Marion live for us there in the DC peer Catherine follows over at the White House thanks so much Steve have a great weekend. Thanks solid you for watching as well head over to abcnews.com. Any time to get the latest on all of those stories and many more. Download ABC news that get all the breaking news headlines right to your phone. For now I'm on an Abbas and the feedback used in.

