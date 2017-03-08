Transcript for Trump citing phone calls with Boy Scouts and Mexico they say never happened

And the White House insists that the president did not lie when he claimed to have received two recent phone calls. That never took place the president said the head of the Boy Scouts call to praise his speech to the troops. But Scott leadership said there was no such phone call. And he also city got a call from Mexico's president complimenting him on his work of the border but Mexico said that call also never happened. Press Secretary sir Sanders offering up this explanation for the president's claims. In on Mexico he was reference in the conversation that they had had the G-20 summit in terms of the Boy Scouts. Multiple members of the boy scout leadership. Following his speech there that day. Congratulated him praise him. But the president specifically said that he received a phone call from the president of Mexico apparently runner Eric direct conversations. Closer he gets you life in our sorrow loss that was a lie is that. That's pretty. Bold accusation it's I don't remember conversations took place it is simply didn't take place over a phone call that he hasn't. In person. Are Cecilia Vega they're drilling Sanders now the political tone of the speech to the Boy Scouts. Had angered so many people that scout leadership issued an apology.

