Transcript for Trump Claims He 'Agreed' to Cancel Meeting with Mexican President Next Week After Scrapped Visit

The president of Mexico and myself. Have agreed to cancel our planned meeting scheduled for next week. Unless Mexico is going to treat the United States fairly. With respect. Such a meeting. Would be fruitless. And I wanna go the different route. We have new shoes. Well what kid and a tax reform bill that will reduce our trade deficits increase American explores and will generate revenue from Mexico. That will pay for the wall if we decide to go that route. It is time that the American people had a president fighting as hard for its citizens. As other countries do for theirs. And that's exactly what I'm going to do. For you. Khalid.

