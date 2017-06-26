Transcript for Trump claims Obama 'colluded' on Russia, without citing evidence

President drop accusing President Obama collusion and obstruction in a candle of Russia and appearance in the 2016 election. Former Obama administration officials are fighting back calling trumps words a distraction. This afternoon president from welcoming the prime minister of India. But Monday morning he was rushing President Obama on Twitter quote the reason that President Obama did nothing about Russia after being notified by the CIA of Natalie. If that he expected Hillary Clinton would win trump referred to the Washington Post report. That the Obama administration with haven't had to take action against Russia. During the 26 the election. Trump tweeting Obama colluded or obstructed. Those same words have been used as the special counsel reportedly investigates whether trump. Obstructed in the Russian investigation and and of his campaign colluded with Russia last year white house Press Secretary Sean Spicer was asked about the tweets during an off camera audio only briefly. They were the ones who according to this report knew about it and didn't take any action so the question is where they is if they didn't take any action. Does that make them complicit president Obama's former National Security Council spokesman called trumps tweets quote. Honestly nonsensical. Med price says this quote I'm not you are back and forth as the BO hallmark of elementary school not presidential strategy. It also appears trumpet finally conceding that Russia medal it comes after five months in office for tropical repeatedly. Call the Russia hacking story a hoax and cast doubt on the findings of seventeen intelligence agencies that Russia in her figured in the US election. Kenneth mouton ABC news the White House.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.