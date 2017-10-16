Transcript for Trump claims past presidents didn't call families of fallen service members

An evening commute from. I've written them personal letters. And they'd been sent to or they're going out tonight but there were written during the weekend. I will at some point during the they period of time called parents and the families because I have done that traditionally. I felt very very badly about that Iowa's field it is it's the toughest toughest calls I have to make. Are the calls where. This happens soldiers are killed. It's a very difficult thing now gets to a point. Where. You know you make four or five of them in one day is a very very tough day for me that's by far the toughest so he traditional way if you look at. And President Obama and other presidents but most of them. Did make calls a lot of them didn't make calls I like to call when it's appropriate when I think I'm able to do it. They have made the ultimate sacrifice so generally I would say that I like to call. I'm going to be calling them a little little time to pass I'm going to be calling them I have as you know since had been president I have. But in addition. I actually wrote letters individually to the soldiers were stuck at about and there are going to be going out either today or tomorrow. I don't know we didn't know. I I was I was told that he didn't often and a lot of presidents don't they write letters I do excuse me here I do a combination of votes. Sometimes it's it's a very difficult thing to do but I do a combination of president of bomb. Think probably. Did sometimes it may be sometimes he didn't I don't know that's what I was told all I can do like it is this my generals other other presidents did not call. Did write letters and some presidents to do anything. But I liked I liked the combination of I like when I can the combination of call and also.

