-
Now Playing: 9th Circuit Court of Appeals to Decide If Trump's Travel Ban Goes Back Into Effect
-
Now Playing: Vice President Pence Casts Decisive Vote to Confirm Betsy DeVos as Secretary of Education
-
Now Playing: Trump Accuses Media of Underreporting Terrorist Attacks
-
Now Playing: Trump Claims US Murder Rate 'Highest' in '47 Years'
-
Now Playing: Pence Swears In Betsy DeVos
-
Now Playing: Timeline of Trump's Travel Ban
-
Now Playing: Trump: 'Haven't Had One Call' Complaining About Dakota Pipeline
-
Now Playing: Betsy DeVos' Confirmation Process
-
Now Playing: Inside Capitol Hill Moments After Senate Confirms Betsy DeVos
-
Now Playing: Should O'Reilly Apologize for Calling Putin 'a Killer'?
-
Now Playing: Trump Says Terror Attacks Have Been Going Unreported
-
Now Playing: Constituents Protest Betsy DeVos Before Confirmation Vote
-
Now Playing: Pence Breaks Tie in Betsy DeVos Confirmation Vote
-
Now Playing: VP Mike Pence Arrives at Capitol Hill for Tiebreaking Vote in DeVos Nomination
-
Now Playing: Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly Defends Travel Ban but Regrets Quick Rollout
-
Now Playing: Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly Defends Travel Ban
-
Now Playing: Senator Answers Calls as Phones Ring Off the Hook About Trump's Education Pick
-
Now Playing: Trump Not Welcome in UK Parliament, Speaker Says
-
Now Playing: Sen. Cory Booker Speaks Against Betsy DeVos
-
Now Playing: Trump's Labor Secretary Nominee Admits to Undocumented Worker