Trump Claims US Murder Rate 'Highest' in '47 Years'

FBI data does not back up Trump's claim.
0:57 | 02/07/17

Transcript for Trump Claims US Murder Rate 'Highest' in '47 Years'
Never. And the murder rate in our country is the highest it's been 47 years you know that 47 years I used to use that. I'd say that this speech and everybody surprised. Because the press doesn't tell it like it is wasn't there are advantages and let the murderer is. The highest it's been and I guess from 45 to 47 years. And we think that you would be invited here and you think you people would be able to solve have you if you ran Chicago. You would solve that nightmare. A tale that. Everybody in the world. Especially. Would raise and because. I mean literally hundreds achieving so much. Worse than some of the places that we that we read about in the Middle East we have wars going. So cinch. So says the situation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

