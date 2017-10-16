Transcript for Trump 'closer than ever before' with Sen. McConnell

Just want to say that we just spent. Quite a bit of time inside with the senate majority leader Mitch McConnell who has been a friend of mine for a long time. Long before my world of politics. Early. Into his world of politics I think but we've been friends for a long time. We are probably now despite what we read we're probably now I think as police as far as I'm concerned closer than ever before. And the relationship is very good were fighting for. The same thing we're fighting for lower taxes big tax cuts the biggest tax cuts in the history of our nation. My relationship with this gentleman. Is outstanding. Has been outstanding. We are working very hard to get the tax cuts we will continue to work hard to get. The health care completed. I've got to be surprising some people with an economic development bill later on but I haven't even told Mitch because I want to focus on tax cuts and some other things right now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.