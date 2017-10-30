Trump says 'no collusion' as White House, Democrats react to Russia probe charges

More
In the wake of two indictments and a guilty plea in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, the White House insisted that the criminal charges have nothing to do with President Donald Trump or his campaign.
1:57 | 10/30/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump says 'no collusion' as White House, Democrats react to Russia probe charges

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50817576,"title":"Trump says 'no collusion' as White House, Democrats react to Russia probe charges","duration":"1:57","description":"In the wake of two indictments and a guilty plea in special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia probe, the White House insisted that the criminal charges have nothing to do with President Donald Trump or his campaign.","url":"/Politics/video/trump-collusion-white-house-democrats-react-russia-probe-50817576","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.