Trump: Comey was fired because 'he wasn't doing a good job'

More
In his first on camera remarks since firing Comey, President Trump said he fired the FBI Director "very simply" because "he wasn't doing a good job."
0:22 | 05/10/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump: Comey was fired because 'he wasn't doing a good job'

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47325665,"title":"Trump: Comey was fired because 'he wasn't doing a good job'","duration":"0:22","description":"In his first on camera remarks since firing Comey, President Trump said he fired the FBI Director \"very simply\" because \"he wasn't doing a good job.\"","url":"/Politics/video/trump-comey-fired-good-job-47325665","section":"Politics","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.