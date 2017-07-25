Trump commends McCain for returning for health care vote

"I want to thank Sen. John McCain," President Trump said during a press conference with the Lebanese prime minister today. "Very brave man. He made a tough trip to get here and vote."
0:58 | 07/25/17

Video Transcript
Transcript for Trump commends McCain for returning for health care vote

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

