Trump on Confederate statue removal: ‘Is it George Washington next week?’

The president questioned the limits of removing public statues across the country.
0:41 | 08/16/17

Transcript for Trump on Confederate statue removal: ‘Is it George Washington next week?’
But many of those people were there to protest. The taking out of the statue of property cell. This week it's Robert. I noticed at Stonewall Jackson's coming down. I wonder is it George Washington next week and is that Thomas Jefferson the week after you know you while you're really you have to ask yourself where does it stop. There to protest excuse me. You take a look tonight before. They went there to protest the taking down of the statue of property infrastructure questions. Robert Lee thing up. That's up to local. Town. Community. Or the federal government depending on where does look.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

